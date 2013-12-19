Gold Just Plunged

Gold just crashed.

It’s very close to falling to its lowest level of the year.

It’s not totally clear why gold just fell out of bed this morning.

But overall this is a terrible environment for gold, as all the old stories about endless Fed printing and hyperinflation and political instability are coming to an end.

Instead the Fed is pulling back on QE, the US government just passed a budget, and inflation remains low?

Silver is also similarly tanking.

