The Nightmare Continues — Gold Plunges Below $1700

Today was a very disturbing day for gold bugs.



And tonight it’s turning into a nightmare.

It used to be that when the Fed did a new easing move, buying gold was the reliable move.

And today the Fed took two new steps: It announced new QE, and a new “Evans Rule” which said that the Fed would wait until — at a minimum — unemployment fell to 6.5% or inflation hit 2.5%.

After the Fed initially made its announcement, gold spiked.

But the effect is fading. It only took a couple of hours until the spike ended, and tonight gold is tanking some more in early Asian trading.

