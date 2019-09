And the gold liquidation continues.



It just fell below $1190.

Just two months ago, at the start of April, gold was around $1600.

Just a few days ago, gold was still above $1300.

The great, big, bull market is totally unwinding.

Pretty soon talk will grow about when it falls below $1000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.