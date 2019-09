Did you place a call in to a gold dealer last week because everyone else was screaming that you should buy?



Well, you might still do fine, but for now you’re underwater.

The emergence of stability in currencies and in the market has pushed the metal below $1215 (down from a peak of about $1250).

Photo: KITCO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.