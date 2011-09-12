And Look What Gold Is Doing Amid The Panic!

European bank stocks are getting crushed today, and all big equity markets are diving.



It’s going to be a brutal open in the US.

The dollar is rallying, Treasuries are rallying and gold… is diving.

We may have reached that point in the panic, where gold’s safe-ness is getting trumped by the illiquidity penalty, preventing it from keeping up with USD and UST.

When the going gets really tough, the tough opt for paper money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.