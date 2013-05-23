Gold Is Getting Slammed Now

Earlier, stocks, gold, and bonds jumped as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered a prepared statement during a testimony before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.



However, it didn’t take long for everything to head back down in the other direction when the question was put to Bernanke: could the Federal Reserve begin tapering back its bond purchases by labour Day?

Bernanke didn’t rule it out as a possibility as long as there was enough improvement in the economic data to warrant such action.

This isn’t inconsistent with anything that the Fed has said before – bond buying will scale back when the Fed thinks the economy can finally handle less monetary stimulus – but markets took this as an opportunity to sell off.

And gold keeps heading lower. It just edged down a bit more with the release of the minutes from the FOMC’s April 30-May 1 monetary policy meeting.

Now, the shiny yellow metal is trading 1.5% lower on the day, at levels around $1357.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.