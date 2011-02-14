Don't Look Now, But The Money Is Starting To Flow Out Of Gold ETFs

From Citi’s Johan Steyn, an interesting look at precious metal ETF flows.



Something to watch is that money has been flowing out of the big gold ETFs, which saw net outflows of 2.8% in just two weeks.

Photo: Citi, Johan Steyn

Conversely, other metal ETFs, where there is an industrial purpose (i.e. they benefit from growth) are continuing to see inflows. Here’s platinum.

Photo: Citi, Johan Steyn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.