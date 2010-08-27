Germans, And A Wave Of Swiss Bank Accounts, Are Piling Into Gold As If It's A New Crisis

As the Eurozone crisis made headlines, European retail demand for gold surged in the second quarter.



While this was to be expected, given the concerns which emerged in regards to the value of the euro and a European financial crisis, the scale of the buying is a bit shocking, not to mention the concentrated buying from Germany and its German-speaking neighbours:

World Gold Council:

Net retail investment growth in Europe was again concentrated in the German- speaking countries (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Germany (+59% YoY) and the US (+32% YoY) both recorded gains in excess of the 23% global total, while Switzerland posted a solid +19% gain over Q2 2009. In France, purchases of bars and coins just outweighed profit-taking, with net investment demand scraping in at 0.4 tonnes, which was marginally below the 0.6 tonnes from Q2 2009.

The table below shows just how shaken Germany and co were by the situation. Investors from Switzerland and Germany bought more gold than they ever have since the 2008 financial crisis. It’s clear Eurozone fears are extremely elevated:

For Germans, given that they benefit from a weaker euro via export competitiveness, gold seems like a particularly well-matched hedge. For the ‘Swiss’, our guess is that Swiss demand represents demand from across Europe, using Swiss accounts.

(Gold Demand Trends, Second Quarter 2010)

