You Know The Market's Tanking Today, So Here Are The Few Things That Are Actually Up

Photo: US Army

In the end, when things are looking really bleak, the market’s lizard brain kicks in and goes back to the old faithfuls.Gold is up sharply, but silver is actually down. (Come on, if the world ends, you know which metal you want in your hands, right?).



The dollar is up, and US Treasuries at the long end are up pretty nicely as well.

And that’s about it.

As we noted earlier, the soft commodities are getting hammered.

