Finally! There Is A Gold-Dispensing ATM In America

You can track the spread of gold fever across the world by following the gold-dispensing ATMs.



Germany was the first to install a gold ATM, followed by the U.A.E.. These machines dispensed gold coins and gold bars of one, five and 10 gram denominations.

Now PMX Gold LLC, has placed a Gold To Go ATM at the Town centre Mall in Boca Raton, Fla.

Investors can now go over to the mall and get .999 Credit Suisse gold bullion bars, minted gold American eagle coins. Each machine carries 320 gold bars and coins and automatically monitors and updates gold prices.

PMX has a money back offer too. If within 10 days of the purchase you have a change of heart, you could return the gold bar or coin and with price fluctuations you stand to make a profit or a loss. So, choose your dates wisely.

