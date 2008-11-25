Gold Diggers Face Crisis: Men Out Of Gold

Josh David Stein reports from the depths of the Meatpacking district and the situation is grim. Beautiful women everywhere and not a wealthy man to drink with. The counter-narrative: life is getting better for non-wealthy men.



From Page Six Magazine:

The only thing missing on this Tuesday night in October is bankers. There are no scotches or whiskeys or hairy wrists wearing expensive watches resting on the bar. The few gents there are at Bagatelle are seated together, speaking in low, somber tones over plates of coquilles St. Jacques and bottles of Médoc. Three young Bulgarian women at the bar are getting restless. Sophie—23, blonde and a real estate broker—wears a cream cashmere sweater with a neckline that plunges like the Dow. Her friend Emilaya, 23, is a student at CUNY who resembles Scarlett Johansson. Their third friend, another beautiful Bulgarian, doesn’t speak English. It doesn’t matter. Three single Slavs, and still no one has approached them.

Sophie sighs and sips her Pinot gris. “It’s getting harder and harder to find a good man,” she says. “Everyone is looking for handsome, rich and charming men but there are less and less of them to go around.” Since the financial markets started collapsing back in March, wealthy Prince Charmings, already an endangered species on the nightlife scene, have become almost completely extinct. The handsome ones aren’t charming, the charming ones aren’t handsome and many of the rich ones are now poor….

“Will I knowingly date somebody who is in the sh–ter right now? Probably not.” Sophie agrees, “I would never go out with someone who came up to me and said, ‘I don’t have a job.’ ” Emilaya shakes her head. “No, no, no.” Even the non-English speaker shakes her head no. It’s universal: No banking job, no service.

