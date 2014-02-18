CHART OF THE DAY: The Evolution Of Gold Demand From 2004 To 2013

Sam Ro

“2013 proved to be the year of the consumer, with gold jewellery demand close to pre-crisis levels and investment in small bars and coins hitting a record high,” said the World Gold Council in their new Gold Demand Trends Report.

“The result was annual gold demand of 3,756.1 tonnes, valued at US$170bn. However, outweighing the impressive consumer demand were the effects of ETF outflows and lower central bank buying, resulting in 2013 demand 15% below the strong volumes recorded in 2012.”

Indeed, the dumping by the investor/trader class was blamed for the nearly 30% price decline in the yellow metal.

“Chinese consumers set a new annual record, while India was resilient in the face of import restrictions,” the WGC added. “The sharp fall in the gold price in the second quarter elicited a strong and swift response from consumers in Asia and the Middle East, an effect that extended out to western markets in the final quarter of the year.”

Cotd gold demand trendsWorld Gold Council

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.