Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card: 20K Bonus Miles Offer

(This has been airline card week at Outlaw; we’ve reviewed and highlighted some of our favourite card offers for frequent travellers. The summer might be drawing to a close, but your travel options certainly aren’t.)



The Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express remains one of our favourite airline credit cards, and the 20,000 bonus miles certainly makes this one tempting. (Click here to see details and apply online.)

How do you get the 20K bonus air miles? It’s simple: just make one purchase on your new card. Of course, you want to use it more than once, but you become eligible after your very first purchase — even if it’s just a $1.50 cup of light roast at Starbucks.

You can earn another 5,000 bonus miles if you choose to add two additional cardmembers to your account (such as a spouse, kids, business partner, etc). I’m personally not a huge advocate of allowing other people access to your credit line, as I find it more difficult to track your finances when you do that, but I won’t tell you how to live your life!

The Gold Delta SkyMiles credit card has some other nifty benefits baked into it, including the right to check your first bag for FREE — for up to 9 people on your reservation — on every Delta flight. I’ve always had good experiences flying with Delta, which is part of the reason why I like this card so much.

You’ll also earn double miles on qualifying flights, and 1 air mile per eligible dollar spent everywhere else. So your air miles can accrue rather quickly if you use the Delta credit card for most of your daily purchases.

Use this link to apply in order to get the 20K bonus.

Compare with: Southwest’s Rapid Rewards credit card, United’s MileagePlus credit card, and American Airlines’ AAdvantage credit card products.

— provided by Outlaw; browse more deals in our card offers portal.

