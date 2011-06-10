Gold Delta SkyMiles: A Great Airline Credit Card

The Gold Delta SkyMiles from American Express card is one of my favourite airline rewards credit cards at the moment — it can be accessed from within the Outlaw deals portal, but it takes a couple steps:



First, go to the card offers portal homepage, click on “Airline Miles Cards” in the Search by Card Type box on the top left-hand side, and then scroll down after that new page loads — it should be the second or third offer you see.

Through that link, you’ll get 20,000 bonus Delta SkyMiles with your first purchase on the new card, and an additional 5,000 Delta SkyMiles when you add two extra cardmembers to your account. (That’s more than enough for a free flight, by the way.)

I like Delta Airlines nowadays, for two unusual reasons:

1. They seem very generous about awarding free round-trip flights if you volunteer to get bumped off an overbooked flight and take the next available one. If your trip is for leisure, rather than business, why not wait an hour or two for the next flight out and pocket those free flight credits?

2. Recently I had to cancel a Delta flight, and was expecting to be told, “No can do!” — or encounter a stiff cancellation fee. But Delta, as I learned, has a little-known amazing policy called Risk-Free Cancellation. You can cancel your flight, for any reason, within 24 hours of booking it — as long as you booked the flight directly through Delta’s reservations line or via their web site. (If, for example, you booked through Orbitz or Travelocity, you can’t use the risk-free cancellation.)

With two clicks, my expensive flight was refunded in full back to the credit card I had used. It was a huge relief, and it makes me want to use Delta more often! (I’ve been mostly flying United Airlines and JetBlue over the past couple years.)

Also worth noting: when you use the Gold Delta SkyMiles credit card, you will earn double miles on qualifying flights (versus what you’d earn as a non-cardmember). For regular purchases on the card, you earn 1 mile for each eligible dollar spent. So the air miles can definitely add up quickly.

