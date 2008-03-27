Gold Continues Climb on Dollar Plunge

As the dollar weakens due to increasingly unfavorable interest rate differentials, and as the economy and financial system continue to wobble, gold has looked like an increasingly attractive store of value. Despite falling off last week’s high of $1032.50 per ounce, bullion rallied today, rising $15.80 to $955.50 on bad economic announcements from the commerce department.



