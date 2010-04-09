Forget Gold, Here Are The Commodities That Could Have Made You A Killing This Year

Here’s some quick perspective on the commodities market thus far in 2010.
The outlook for many economically-driven commodities has brightened as global growth continues. Prices have gone on a tear.
Yet gold, which isn’t driven by any significant source of economic use, has been left in the dust by them.
It’s up only 5.4% on the year, whereas these others are doing better.
Top Producer: China, 2006 numbers
What is it used for: Aluminium is used in the production of a variety of materials, everything from automobiles to packaging for food items. Its also used in sports equipment production, for baseball bats and ice hockey sticks.
Top Producer: Saudi Arabia (Oil), 2008 numbers
What is it used for: Used for the heating of buildings and water heating in buildings both private and commercial.
Top Producer: China, 2009 numbers
What is it used for: Cotton is largely used in the production of clothing, like t-shirts and jeans. It is also used for products like coffee filters and fishnets.
Top Producer: Chile, 2005 numbers
What is it used for: Copper is used in the production of piping and wiring, due to its malleability and conductivity. It can also be used in building construction.
Top Producer: Peru, 2006 numbers
What is it used for: Used for jewelry and wealth protection, silver is also used in the production of silverware and other household items. Silver is also used in some chemical production processes.
Top Producer: Saudi Arabia (Oil) 2008 numbers
What is it used for: After further processing, light crude produces diesel fuel and gasoline, products which are used by any machine utilising an internal combustion engine.
Top Producer: China, 2005 numbers
What is it used for: Tin is used in the soldering process, its also an excellent conductor of electricity used for wiring. It was formerly used in the production of tin cans, but that use is much more limited today.
Top Producer: Saudi Arabia (Oil) 2008 numbers
What is it used for: Gasoline is used in the powering of automobiles and other internal combustion engines. It can also be used to dilute paint.
Top Exporter: Australia, 2005 numbers
What is it used for: Coal is used as a burning source for energy creation. Steam engines turn the heat produced from coal burning into electricity.
Top Producer: Russia, 2005 numbers
What is it used for: Nickel is used in the creation of products like magnets and stainless steel. It is also used to create rechargeable batteries.
Top Producer: China, 2008 numbers
What is it used for: Steel is the core structure for most modern buildings, including skyscrapers and stadiums. It is also used in railroad construction, and for nails and screws.
Gold's been left behind so far, yet American natural gas has completely missed the commodities rally.
