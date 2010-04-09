Forget Gold, Here Are The Commodities That Could Have Made You A Killing This Year

Here’s some quick perspective on the commodities market thus far in 2010.



The outlook for many economically-driven commodities has brightened as global growth continues. Prices have gone on a tear.

Yet gold, which isn’t driven by any significant source of economic use, has been left in the dust by them.

It’s up only 5.4% on the year, whereas these others are doing better.

