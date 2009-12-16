Gold Claws Back, US Futures Up, Europe Higher Despite Fears Of Collapse

Gold appears to finally be catching a little bit of a bid, which is good news for the masses of gold bugs that have been suffering throug this four-week debacle, which previously they’d assumed to be impossible.



Meanwhile, US futures are pointing higher after yesterday’s slip-up, and European markets continue to shrug off woes in Britain, Ireland, Spain, Greece, and now Austria.

