GOLD BUGS: The Gold Crash Is A Bernanke Conspiracy

This two-day decline in gold (which is the biggest since 2011, apparently, and which has sent the metal to below $1400/oz.) is already prompting another round of conspiracy-mongering.

Here, for example, is Max Keiser, host of a popular TV show and website:

The action is gold/silver is another example of gov’t confiscation. MFGlobal, Cyprus, Gold/Silver. This is what a currency war looks like. — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) April 15, 2013

And here’s James Rickards, who doesn’t quite allege conspiracy, but comes really close.

Interesting that #Gold crash came 4 days before hearings on #Texas depository. It’s like #Bernanke sent #Perry a fish wrapped in a newspaper — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) April 13, 2013

@fbonacci Sticking to facts: #Fed has manipulated #gold in past, has motive to do so now & it’s possible. That’s not proof, but interesting. — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) April 13, 2013

@12mgray @ustreasury Exactly. After yesterday I’ve concluded the #Fed now controls every so-called “market” in the world. Good luck to them. — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) April 13, 2013

And folks have been sending around this piece by Paul Craig Roberts about a “Fed-orchestrated smash” of gold.

This is an orchestration (the smash in gold). It’s been going on now from the beginning of April. Brokerage houses told their individual clients the word was out that hedge funds and institutional investors were going to be dumping gold and that they should get out in advance. Then, a couple of days ago, Goldman Sachs announced there would be further departures from gold. So what they are trying to do is scare the individual investor out of bullion. Clearly there is something desperate going on….

Just thought you’d like to know how the gold bugs are taking the news.

