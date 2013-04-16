CHART OF THE DAY: Gold Just Broke Through A Technical Level It Hasn't Seen Since 2001

You’ll hear adherents of technical analysis talk a lot about the 200-day moving average.



When the price of a financial asset – like gold, for example – falls below its average price over the last 200 days, it indicates increasingly bearish sentiment toward the asset.

The gold price actually dropped below its 200-day moving average back in early February, when it was trading around $1667 an ounce.

Today, as Stifel Nicolaus strategist Dave Lutz points out, gold has also broken below its 200-week moving average, which currently hovers around $1435. The price of gold hasn’t been below its 200-week moving average since 2001.

It’s not necessarily a critical level that a lot of traders are watching, but it does illustrate just how bearish sentiment toward the shiny yellow metal has become in recent days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.