Four Men Were Busted For Trying To Smuggle $US1.4 Million Worth Of Gold Bars Via An Air India Lavatory

Ever find something weird in an aeroplane bathroom?

How about $US1.4 million in gold?

Four men have been arrested for stashing 32 kgs of gold biscuits in the lavatory of an Air India flight, according to the Press Trust of India.

The country’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which is analogous to the currency division of the Secret Service, received a tip-off that two of the suspects were on a plane from Dubai.

They were detained when they landed in Chennai, and a subsequent search of the plane revealed the bars were hidden in the bathroom (the report does not mention where, exactly they were hidden).

Authorities then arrested the two other men, who were waiting to board the same plane onto Delhi.

India is the world’s largest consumer of gold, and smuggling has become rampant after the government imposed a series of import tariffs and quotas to tilt its current account deficit.

This story was earlier spotted by @anandh and @fullcarry.

