$1.2 Million Worth Of Gold Bars Found In A Boeing 737's Bathroom In India

Aircraft maintenance workers in India found 24 gold bars worth $US1.2 million stashed aboard a commercial jet,

NBC News contributor Alexander Smith of reports.

Two bags stash were found in a compartment in the bathroom on a Jet Airways Boeing 737 that had traveled from Mumbai to the Thai capital Bangkok before returning to Kolkata.

Airport director BP Sharma told NBC News that the 53 pounds of gold appeared to have originated in the United Arab Emirates.

India is the world’s largest consumer of gold and smuggling has become rampant. In October four men were arrested for stashing 70 lbs of gold biscuits in the lavatory of an Air India flight.

Smith notes: “Much of India’s vast gold consumption is hoarded or offered to the gods.”

