This Gold Move Is Heartbreaking For Gold Bugs

The Fed just announced an aggressive new idea to keep easing.



If you believed poplar talk, the Fed just committed to “printing” like crazy forever.

So how did gold do? Sure it spiked for a second after the news. But the jig is up. If gold can’t surge on such a dramatic unexpected move, maybe the link between the Fed and gold isn’t so clear? Just a thought.

