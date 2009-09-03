Gold Back Within Striking Distance Of $1,000

Alright you gold lovers, here’s your chance to make another run towards $1,000. Are you going to pull it off this time?



The yellow metal is around $985 per acounce, which is a 3-month high. The problem for you is that at these prices, everyone wants to dump their collection of jewelry and sned it all in an enveloper to Cash4Gold (or maybe their local jeweler). But we assume these folks will eventually be done selling, right?

