Apple Stores will have custom-designed safes to store the gold Apple Watch in

Jason Baker/Wikimedia Commons (CC) The safes for storing Apple Watches will probably not be quite this big.

Apple is taking the security of its new Apple Watches seriously.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the Cupertino company is installing custom-made safes in its Apple Stores for storing the high-end 18k gold Apple Watches.

Some of the safes are already in place, and come with MagSafe chargers inside them to ensure the watches remain charged at all times. They will “likely be used to carry both to-be-sold inventory as well as to store demo units from the show floor overnight,” the tech blog reports.

So how much is the 18K gold Apple watch retailing for? It’s not yet confirmed, but rumours peg the price point at somewhere between $US1,200 and $US5,000. The regular models are a bargain in comparison, starting at just $US349.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, we should expect to see an Apple Watch launch at some point in April — though tester models are already being spotted in the wild.

Here’s a promotional photo of the gold model:

And here’s how it looks on the wrist:

