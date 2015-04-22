It won't be easy to return your gold Apple Watch

The 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition isn’t easy to find, buy, or even try on.

It will also difficult to return, too.

According to a new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Edition has a unique return process.

Here it is, step-by-step, based on an alleged internal document:

Apple will first inspect the watch with “extreme care” to “ensure that the product is in original condition, isn’t engraved, and has no signs of damage or tampering.” Then, a member of Apple’s Genius Bar will give the Watch an even closer inspection using special tools like microscopes and a gold weight scale, “to ensure that no gold has been removed from the Watch to be sold on secondary markets,” according to Gurman. Once the Watch has passed inspection from the Genius Bar staffer, the return process can only be handled by Apple Store managers. Apple asks its managers to store all the returned gold watches in “tamper-evident Apple Watch Edition return bags,” which will be sent to Apple’s corporate offices.

The Apple Watch Edition also falls under the company’s standard return policy, which says you can return the device with its included accessories and packaging along with the original receipt within 14 days of receiving the product, and Apple will exchange it or give you a refund based on your original payment method. Also, you can only return products in the country in which you bought them, and for transactions over $US750 — like the Apple Watch Edition — Apple will mail you a refund check within 10 business days.

Apple is shipping the first wave of Apple Watches to be delivered this Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.