Gold and silver are surging.

After a 2% spike in gold yesterday, it was up another 1% or so to $US1,276 per ounce near 11 am ET. Silver jumped 1.4% to $US17.32 an ounce.

Bloomberg is reporting that the move in gold comes as investors scramble for a safe haven after yesterday’s surprise move by the Swiss National Bank to remove the franc’s peg against the euro.

The euro fell 14% against the franc after the announcement, in an unprecedented move for a major currency.

There have already been major casualties following the SNB’s announcement, including Interactive Brokers which lost $US120 million, and Deutsche Bank which lost $US150 million.

Even the SNB itself saw 12% of its reserves — about 60 billion francs — walk out the door. FXCM, the largest US currency broker, fell 90% in pre-market trading before being halted in anticipation of news related to yesterday’s event.

Here’s a chart of gold showing the big move yesterday and this morning, as the carnage became clearer.

And here’s the chart for silver.

