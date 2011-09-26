It's A Catastrophe For Gold And Silver

US futures are down modestly in ultra-early trading, but the real disaster: gold and silver, both of whom have been getting wiped out lately.



Form FinViz, this quick look at the previous metals “complex” tells you all you need to know.

Silver, of course, is in the worst shape, as it’s been making big down moves like this day after day, and is now about to be 50% lower from its late-April high.

Gold, of course, was above $1900/oz just a few days ago.

If you haven’t seen a multi-year silver futures chart, you’re really missing out.

SEE ALSO: Why gold and silver are so bad in a crisis >

