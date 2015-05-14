Gold and silver are surging

Gold and silver are rallying.
On Wednesday morning, gold broke through the key $US1,200 mark, climbing around 1.6%, or $US17, to as high as $US1,211.60 per ounce.
Silver jumped 3.5% to as high as $US17.1 per ounce, the highest level in about a month.
Retail sales data out this morning showed flat growth from March to April, below expectations for a 0.2% gain.
Stocks were also higher on Wednesday, reversing two straight days of losses.
Here’s a chart showing the jump in gold:
And in silver
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.