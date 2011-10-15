Gold & Silver Prices - Daily Outlook October 14

Gold and silver continue to zigzag as they have changed direction yesterday and slipped along with the rest of the financial markets including the US stock markets. Currently gold and silver changed direction again and are traded slightly up. Today, U.S. Federal Budget Balance will be published the U.S. retail sales and the Euro Area Consumer price index. The G20 meeting will be held this weekend.



Gold slipped on Thursday by 0.84% to $1,668.0; silver also fell by 3.42% to $31.67. The chart below shows the development of gold and silver in October (normalized gold and silver (September 30th 2011=100)). During the month, gold price inclined by 2.8%, and silver prices by 5.3%.

USD/ Gold & Silver– October

The AUD/USD slightly inclined on Thursday by 0.33% to reach 1.0192; other currencies had a mixed trend with the CAD and Euro falling against the USD and the GBP and YEN rising. If the “risk currencies” (AUD and CAD) will rise today they could also assist the progress of gold and silver to increase during the day.

For the report silver and gold prices outlook for October 14th see here in Trading NRG

For further reading:

Gold and Silver Prices Monthly Outlook for October 2011

Gold & Silver Prices | Weekly Recap 3-7 October

Lior Cohen, M.A. commodities analyst and blogger at Trading NRG.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.