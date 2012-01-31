Gold & Silver Prices - Daily Outlook January 30

During last week, gold and silver had one of their best performing weeks in recent time. But currently gold and silver are traded down. Today, the EU Summit will be held; the U.S. Personal Income and Outlays will be published.



For the complete gold and silver daily outlook for January 30th see here in Trading NRG

Gold very moderately increased on Friday by 0.32% to $1,735.4; silver also slightly rose by 0.14% to $33.79. During January, gold rose by 10.76% and silver by 21.05%. The Euro/ USD sharply rose on Friday by 0.85% to 1.3200 ;if the Euro will change direction and decline it could indicate that metals will also trade down.

On Today’s Agenda

EU Summit: The European leaders will deliberate on talking action to stabilise the EU; if there will be important headlines from this summit this might affect forex and commodities traders;

For further reading:

Gold and Silver Prices Outlook for February 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.