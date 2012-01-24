Gold & Silver Prices - Daily Outlook January 23

Gold and silver ended the week with moderate gains and thus continued their January rally. Will this rally continue today? In the meantime, speculators continue to raise their bet on metals the most in recent months. There are still negotiations between holders of Greek bonds and Greece regarding a debt swap; this news will continue to occupy the news cycle. Today, the Bank of Japan will decide on its interest rate.



For the complete gold & silver prices forecast for January 23rd see here in Trading NRG

Gold rose on Friday by 0.57% and reached $1,664.0; silver also sharply increased by 3.82% and reached $31.68. The Euro/USD slipped on Friday by 0.29% to reach 1.2931.

U.S Existing Home Sales Increased in December

According to the recent report of the Realtors’ organisation, the annual rate of US existing home sales reached 4.61 million home sales in December a 5% gain (M-2-M); the December 2011 annual rate is also 3.6% above the 4.45 million annual home sales in December 2010.

On Today’s Agenda

Bank of Japan – Rate Decision: The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision and monetary policy decisions. BOJ kept the interest rate unchanged at 0. If the Bank of Japan will introduce another stimulus plan, it could affect the direction of gold;

For further reading:

Weekly Outlook for 23-27 January

Gold and Silver Prices Weekly Outlook for January 23-27

Gold and Silver Prices Outlook for January 2012

About the Author: Lior Cohen, M.A in Economics, a commodities analyst and blogger at Trading NRG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.