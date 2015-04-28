Gold and silver are surging

Gold and silver are having a huge day.
On Monday, gold rallied by more than 2%, or $US30 an ounce, to as high as $US1,206. It’s back above the key $US1,200 level for the first time in around a week.
Silver surged by nearly 5% to as high as $US16.48 an ounce.
According to Reuters, this could be the biggest one-day pop for both precious metals since January.
Here’s a chart showing the jump in gold:
And in silver:
