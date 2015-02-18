Gold and silver are getting crushed.

Silver fell as much as 5.49% to a one-month low of $US16.27 an ounce in trading on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Gold fell as much as $US10 an ounce (or 1.09%) to $US1213.70.

Bloomberg reported that ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19, investors are speculating there will be weaker demand for precious metals.

Here’s a chart of the slump in silver:

And in gold:

