Gold and silver are getting crushed

Akin Oyedele

Gold and silver are getting crushed. 

Silver fell as much as 5.49% to a one-month low of $US16.27 an ounce in trading on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Gold fell as much as $US10 an ounce (or 1.09%) to $US1213.70.

Bloomberg reported that ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19, investors are speculating there will be weaker demand for precious metals.

Here’s a chart of the slump in silver:

Screen Shot 2015 02 17 at 9.24.53 AMFinViz

And in gold:

Screen Shot 2015 02 17 at 9.32.03 AMFInViz

