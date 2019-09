The big event for Monday is the opening of the Nikkei at 9 Tokyo time, 8 PM ET.



In the meantime, the big winners are gold and silver. The yen initially exploded higher on the repatriation/liquidation trade (Japanese companies selling everything to get yen for the recovery), but there has been some pullback.

Here’s a look at gold.

