Gold And Silver Are Surging

Gold and silver prices are way up today.



Spot gold was up more than 1 per cent to $1,588/oz, while silver was up as much as 2.9 per cent to $27.96/oz.

Here’s gold…

Investing.comAnd here’s silver:

Investing.comReuters’ Jan Harvey reports gold demand from Hong Kong has recently increased.

Hong Kong’s net gold flow to mainland China rebounded last month from three-month lows in January, reflecting increased demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and as buyers took advantage of weaker prices, data showed on Tuesday.

Gold has fallen as low as $1,545 in recent weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.