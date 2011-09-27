Gold And Silver Are Staging A HUGE Turnaround

Gold and silver look to be staging a big comeback from yesterday morning, after both dropped off steeply.



Yesterday, silver fell off a cliff, briefly fell under $30 per ounce and hitting lows not seen since earlier this year. Gold, too, saw its biggest three day decline since 2008, according to Bloomberg.

But now things could be turning around.

Gold is up more than $100 per ounce since yesterday. Check out its fall and recent rebound.

Photo: FinViz.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.