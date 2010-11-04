Gold And Silver Are Falling Out Of Bed Right Now

The Fed is a few hours away from announcing more money printing and… it’s gold and silver that are getting drubbed.



Economic data has definitely been surprising to the upside lately, with the two ISM readings being notable.

That of course reduces easing pressure on the Fed, and well, a lot is already priced in.

Gold is down to $1330. And here’s silver:

