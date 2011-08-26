Gold and platinum sunglasses personalised to match your Bentley Mulsanne

Opulence on your eyes while you soak up the sun is not a new find. But if you are looking for a niche brand that screams style, you need to grab it with both hands. To celebrate one year of successful collaboration, Bentley Motors and Estede are out with their first collection of limited edition solid gold sunglasses particularly for the Hong Kong, Chinese and Russian markets. The modern styled glares can be picked up in 18 carat Red Gold or White Gold, silver palladium or 950 Platinum with a Bentley “B” set in a hand-polished enamel coating.

Limited to just 100 pieces for each variation, the glasses sport special sunglass lenses that give 100 per cent UV protection with the “reflect the latest in lens technology with state of the art lens coatings”. The sunglasses are sent to you in a made-to-order leather box, that fits perfectly in the console of the Bentley Mulsanne.

Prices for the limited edition gold variants start at € 10,000 ($ 14,410) while the other models start at € 7,700($ 11,095). Platinum sunglasses start retailing at € 31,500 ($45,390).



This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

