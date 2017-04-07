Gold and crude are surging

Photo: Getty/David McNew

Gold and crude prices are surging following news that the United States has launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at airfields in Syria in response to a chemical attack that killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of the country on Monday.

Front-month Brent crude futures are currently up 1.7% at $55.81 per barrel, taking it back to the highest level since March 8.

Brent Front-Month Futures. Source: Thomson Reuters

Gold, a bastion of safety in time of market nerves, is also benefiting from news of the airstrike, surging 1.3% to $1,264 an ounce, the highest level since November 11.

Spot Gold Chart. Source: Thomson Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.