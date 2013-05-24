The Two Big Winners Today Are Gold And Apple

Markets are falling (although the US is not as bad as it was earlier).



The big winners so far: Gold and Apple.

We’ve explained a lot in the past about why gold and Apple move together, but the basic gist is that both represent asset classes in their own right that are uncorrelated with overall market moves.

Anyway, here’s a chart showing how GLD and Apple are outperforming stocks.

