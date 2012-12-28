'Prepare NOW For The Coming GOLD CRISIS!!'

JC Parets of AllStarCharts posted an awesome shot from a Barron’s ad from 1973. It’s an ad for gold, and what’s great is that it shows that nothing ever changes.



It’s always about to go higher. There’s always dollar devaluation people are worried about. There’s always CRISIS!!! There’s always risk of an imminent market collapse

Photo: AllStarCharts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.