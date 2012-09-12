Top Mining CEO Sees $2,000 Gold Next Year

Photo: Barrick Gold

Gold could top $2,000 an ounce next year, Barrick Gold Chief Jamie Sokalsky told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” today.The CEO was on the program to talk about the company’s plans, as well as their outlook on the precious metal.



“Gold could definitely surpass previous highs and go above $2,000 and even higher in the next year,” he said.

The commodity would need to rally some 15 per cent over that period to hit the $2,000 price tag.

The company plans to take advantage of that price movement by opening two new mines to increase productivity by 20 per cent.

