Update: Gold hit the new record at $1,900.75.



Now read why Wells Fargo say this stunning rise does not look like a bubble.

Previously: Gold traded at $1,899.40 today before settling at a record $1,891.90 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Don’t be surprised if traders make an extra push for the 19 handle.

