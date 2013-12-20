Gold Tumbles Below $US1,200

Gold tumbled to under $US1,200 an ounce this morning. According to Bloomberg, the yellow metal is trading at its lowest level since June.

“Fed tapering and a general reduction in liquidity are the big game-changers in these markets,” Barclays’ commodities’ analysts via BullionVault. “The risk is for further price downside ahead.”

Here’s a look at what gold futures have been doing via FinViz.

