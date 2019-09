Yesterday’s gold slip has today been made definitive. Gold $1,100 has been smashed, we’re now near $1,085.



It’s quite a conundrum for investors looking to use gold as a hedge. U.S. GDP was just reported lower than expected, which means the fed’s punch bowl is more likely to stay around. Yet gold is falling. Buy on dips?

