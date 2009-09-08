GOLD $1,000

After flirting with the (completely meaningless and psychological) number all last week, it finally happened. Gold broke $1,000.



December futures surged to over $1,004, due to, well, take your pick of typical reasons: a) jewelry buying in India b) China diversifying away from Dollars c) Inflation fears d) all of the above.

The metal is now up 14% on the year.

