A 76-Carat Diamond That Once Belonged To An Archduke Could Fetch $15 Million At Christie's

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

This 76-carat diamond is perfect in colour, has flawless internal clarity, and is lauded as one of the most famous diamonds in the world.And this November, it’s expected to fetch well over $15 million at a Christie’s auction in Geneva, according to the auction house.



The diamond was named the “Archduke Joseph Diamond” after its one-time owner Archduke Joseph August Viktor Klemens Maria (1872-1962), a prince descended from the Habsburg Dynasty. It comes from India’s ancient Golconda mines and has been put up for auction by an anonymous owner.

“The Archduke Joseph Diamond created a sensation when Christie’s Geneva offered it for sale the first time in November 1993, where it realised 9.7 million Swiss Francs—the equivalent of $10.5 million today,” stated François Curiel, international head of Christie’s jewelry department.

After an exhibition tour in New York, Hong Kong, and Geneva, the diamond will be auctioned in Geneva on November 13.

Now see the most expensive jewelry ever sold at auction >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.