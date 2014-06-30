Handy Keychain Gadget Charges Your Phone And Finds Your Lost Keys

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The GOkey is an Indiegogo project that’s tearing up its fundraising goal. It’s already raised more than $US800,000 with just a $US40,000 target, and there are still six days of fundraising to go.

People seem to love it for its versatility. It’s a small battery that you can clip to your keychain to help give your phone a charge during the day. It also functions as a sync cable for your iOS devices, it has Bluetooth-enabled location capabilities for finding your lost keys, and even has onboard data storage of up to 32 GB.

Prices on this digital Swiss Army Knife start at $US59 for the 8 GB model, then go up to $US69 and $US79 for the 16 GB and 32 GB models respectively. Check out the pitch video above for more. If you’re in to what you see, you can throw in for a GOkey of your own right here.

