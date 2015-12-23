A revision app used by over 300,000 students has been backed by LoveFilm cofounder Saul Klein

Gojimo, a revision app reportedly used by one in five UK students studying for their end of school exams this year, has raised $1.8 million (£1.2 million) from a host of investors, including LoveFilm cofounder Saul Klein.

The app, used by over 300,000 16-to-18-year-olds UK students in May alone, was founded by Stanford dropout George Burgess in 2009. It contains more than 180,000 quiz questions for the major GCSE and A Level subjects, as well as the 11+ and 13+ Common Entrance and International Baccalaureate. Questions are mapped to each exam board’s syllabus, ensuring students only test themselves on content that is relevant to their exam.

Investment into Gojimo also came from Saul’s father Robin Klein, who has invested in early stage startups that have been acquired by Amazon, Twitter, and Nokia.

The funding, brings total investment in the company to $4 million (£2.7 million.) Burgess told Business Insider that he plans to use the investment to roll out new features early next year, as well as a new paid-for premium service. He also wants to invest in marketing so more students are aware his app exists.

“We are amazed by the reception Gojimo has had from British students,” said Burgess. “Its success proves that students are looking for modern methods of exam preparation that complement or replace their physical books and practice papers.

“Many students tell us they use the app on their way to and from school; Gojimo enables them to make better use of time that was previously wasted.”

Other investors included US angel investor, Deborah Quazzo of GSV Advisors; and Firestartr, a seed-stage investment platform. The remaining funds were raised via an oversubscribed crowdfunding round on the CrowdBnk platform. These investors join Index Ventures and JamJar Investments, who invested in the previous round.

