Meet Gojee, A Yummy Pandora For Recipes

Finding a recipe on the web is easy when you know the dish you’re looking for. But it can be hard to find great recipes for those times when you’re not sure what you want.Young startup Gojee wants to solve this problem. It curates recipes from food bloggers it likes and presents them in an inviting way with huge, yummy pictures. And as you tell Gojee what you like and what you don’t, it suggests recipes you’ll like.



We spoke with Gojee co-founder/CEO Mike Lavallee and marketing director Brian Borger, who told us that right now they’re hand-inputting recipes from 80 food bloggers they have relationships with.

The startup, which has 7 people including interns and is in the process of raising money, hopes to scale things up by making bloggers upload their recipes themselves, because they bring them traffic. You can link up your groceries card with the site, which is how they’ll make money eventually–if you need certain ingredients to do a recipe, you might buy through them.

The site started out as a “Mint.com for food” but the founders realised people didn’t want to look at charts telling them how unhealthy their food is. They want to look at big, mouth-watering pictures. So that’s what they did.

And the results are mouth-watering indeed.

